UPND HIGHLIGHTS MAJOR ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE MILESTONES ON THE COPPERBELT



Lusaka — May 14, 2025



President Hakainde Hichilema has prioritized the Copperbelt’s development due to its significant economic value and centrality to the nation’s prosperity.





Speaking at a press briefing today at the Anderson Kambela Mazoka party secretariat, United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director Mark Simuuwe says President Hichilema has rolled out a bold and expansive infrastructure agenda centered on the Copperbelt Province.





“The Copperbelt is the only urban province in the country and in terms of infrastructure development that this government has deliberately prioritized it — because of the economic benefits it carries not just for Zambia, but for the entire SADC region,” Mr. Simuuwe said.





Reflecting on a previous press briefing that focused on water and sanitation, Mr. Simuuwe emphasized that the current briefing turned the spotlight onto the region’s road network — a sector he described as “critical for sustainable economic development.





Among the flagship projects, Mr. Simuuwe highlighted the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway, which he described as a strategic lifeline.



“President Hakainde Hichilema, even in opposition, championed this road. He said it was overpriced at $2.1 billion, and now we are seeing it being done for less than half that amount,” Mr. Simuuwe noted.





“What’s more impressive is that this project is being financed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), not borrowed money. Under this model, the developer will maintain the road for 22 years — at no cost to government. That’s methodical and intelligent leadership,” he stated





Mr. Simuuwe further disclosed that the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriage project had already reached about 25 per cent completion, according to the Road Development Agency (RDA), and had created over 3,000 jobs.

Beyond the Lusaka-Ndola route, Mr. Simuuwe detailed a number of completed and ongoing projects and these include





• Masangano-Fisenge-Luanshya Road, once riddled with potholes and ditches, has been completed — reducing travel time from over an hour to just seven minutes.

• 36 km of township and central roads in Luanshya have been paved, with some areas receiving free Wi-Fi services.

• Similar urban upgrades are underway in Ndola, Kitwe, Chingola, and Chililabombwe.



• Chingola-Chililabombwe-Kasumbalesa Road has been completed, with a modern shopping mall earmarked at the Kasumbalesa border post.

• Ndola-Sakanya-Mufulira Road, last worked on under UNIP, has seen about 14 km rehabilitated — starting from Hilcrest in Ndola.

• Chibuluma Road in Kalulushi, now a 7 km concrete stretch, is the first of its kind since independence.

• Kandabwe Road, a hotspot for copper theft and attacks, is currently under rehabilitation.





Mr. Simuuwe also announced that each of the Copperbelt’s 22 districts has been allocated K3.1 million for township roads under the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) and local authorities have been directed to prioritize road grading and construction before the next rainy season.



“Councils that haven’t procured graders have been instructed to do so without delay,” he said.





Other roads under construction include the Mpongwe–Machiya Road, Machiya Bridge, and the Kalengwa Road in Lufwanyama, all through PPP arrangements. He also commended Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) for contributing 16 km of roadwork.





On accountability, Mr. Simuuwe called out previous administrations for being fraudulent, “the PF government got K300,000 for the Ndola-Mufulira route, but not even a single kilometer was done. We urge law enforcement agencies to recover that money.”





He further called for transparency across the board, singling out Lusaka District which is lagging in publishing CDF project details to which the UPND Media Team has requested the deputy mayor to come forward and share what has been done.





The press briefing underscored UPND’s narrative of prudent fiscal management, results-based governance, and strategic infrastructure development — with the Copperbelt standing tall as a symbol of its economic vision.



© UPND Media Team