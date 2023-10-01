UPND HOLDING ZAMBIANS HOSTAGE, FUEL INCREMENTS CAUSING DEEP CRISIS- MSONI

He writes:-

The monthly fuel increments are causing a deepening crisis for the overwhelming majority of our citizens.

The fuel upwards adjustment have an overall ripple effect on all other commodities on the market.

The concerns of government should be on the welfare of the people rather than on the making of profits.

The enterprise of running government has a component of loss making in order to ensure that citizens have access to cheaper and affordable food.

The poor infant and adult nutrition obtaining in Zambia is attributed to the rising cost of the food and the food crisis.

The assertion by government during the presentation of the budget that the reintroduction of subsidies would mean taking away free education is hogwash and an attempt to hold citizens hostage with the so called free education.

Government has an obligation to ensure that citizens have access to cheaper food and all the other basic necessities that support a decent lifestyle for our people.

Arguably we think that such careless and reckless fuel increases are prematurely consigning our people to their early graves.

In a nutshell we assert that the UPND government is out to punish citizens by mercilessly and recklessly driving the prices of essential commodities beyond the reach of the overwhelming majority of our people through the monthly adjustment of fuel prices.

Issued:

Nasson Msoni

President

All Peoples Congress (APC)