UPND HOLDING ZAMBIANS HOSTAGE, FUEL INCREMENTS CAUSING DEEP CRISIS- MSONI
He writes:-
The monthly fuel increments are causing a deepening crisis for the overwhelming majority of our citizens.
The fuel upwards adjustment have an overall ripple effect on all other commodities on the market.
The concerns of government should be on the welfare of the people rather than on the making of profits.
The enterprise of running government has a component of loss making in order to ensure that citizens have access to cheaper and affordable food.
The poor infant and adult nutrition obtaining in Zambia is attributed to the rising cost of the food and the food crisis.
The assertion by government during the presentation of the budget that the reintroduction of subsidies would mean taking away free education is hogwash and an attempt to hold citizens hostage with the so called free education.
Government has an obligation to ensure that citizens have access to cheaper food and all the other basic necessities that support a decent lifestyle for our people.
Arguably we think that such careless and reckless fuel increases are prematurely consigning our people to their early graves.
In a nutshell we assert that the UPND government is out to punish citizens by mercilessly and recklessly driving the prices of essential commodities beyond the reach of the overwhelming majority of our people through the monthly adjustment of fuel prices.
Issued:
Nasson Msoni
President
All Peoples Congress (APC)
Don’t just condemn, offer alternative ideas and explain with the aid of a graph why yowa idea will work.
If you have no ideas to counter the current way of doing thing, just sit down already.
Bally has fixed it.
Ichi chumudala chiliye nansoni sure! He still crying for an appointment to eat with his grandchildren and hence criticising the Govt even in his dreams.
The Old Arse needs to be productive first. Govt will not be bringing tea or coffee to your table iwe mambala.
If you’re hungry, you should know how to work and feed your family. People in villages are feeding themselves without complaining; so why should we be feeding unproductive arses in town like you chi Msoni? Forget it sir, work and eat otherwise die with hunger.
There is too much abundance of resources to grow food. Wailasha if you think Govt will be distributing mealie meal freely while lazy people like you produce nothing!
Are some of these praise thugs really at peace to insult old people like this?
What has President Msoni done to be insulted like this? That’s why some of us can’t be in league with Hakainde’s party. No sane person can be party to such insults..So disgusting.
He doesnt have the sense to think before he speaks.
In the last year or so, have you kept a tab on his outbursts? Do they make sense? Or are you like him, living like an Ostriche; commenting about issues while your head is buried in sand?
Zambia is not an Island. Read what is happening around the world. How does that affect Zambia? We are interconnected.
HH explained, why would we spend large amounts of money on fuel subsidy(which will only increase as fuel prices increase) to please a few? If we are going to subside lets to do on issues that everyone will benefit.
Msoni just shows how shallow he is. The kind of leader that live in town yey cant afford to. And want villagers to bear the brunt of life. HH & his govt has opted to subsides on health and education.
The two aspects that form a solid foundation to productivity. With all his education and said experience he continues to think with his stomach instead of being productive. We can clearly see that his outlook is managed by others that marr his objectivity. I will not blurt unplatables but when I read what this man writes, my mind utters them. So dont condemn Chilyata. He is only saying it as it is….people need to think before making a public spectacle of themselves on a daily without looking at what they really look like. An empire without any clothes?
Let government fix the fuel price .
Government should work on the dollar rate.
By Increasing CDF Zambians can’t see any
Meaningful difference.
Please watch World news concerning fuel prices.
The ERB group in place is gonga, they don’t know whether they are going or coming. This is the nonsense that has quietly increased electricity tarrifs even against the public rejection. Personally I hate even the pronounciation of one ingwe two ingwe by that old lost mungulu.
Mr. Msoni should know that many countries within the region use the monthly fuel review system which is largely controlled by the international market. It’s only few weeks ago when Russia was urging Saudi Arabia to consider cutting the production so that oil prices can be up. Russia went further by suspending the selling of finished petroleum products like diesel and the whole world is preparing for hard times ahead. Do you think all these developments don’t affect Zambia? Are we not even luck to have Bally in the driving seat? Things could have been far much worse. Try to compare with a sea linked country like Kenya, fuel prices there are just as high as they are in a land linked Zambia. So one is holding anyone hostage, you are just misleading the people. Look at the global picture and not Zambia.