UPND IN PANIC MOOD



….as seen from the early campaigns embarked on by the ruling party, says SP National Youth Chair





Lusaka… Wednesday September 24, 2025 – The opposition Socialist Party (SP) has said the ruling party UPND is in a panic mood after realizing that they have lamentably failed to perform.





SP National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda says this is why they have embarked on early campaigns because they are afraid of losing next year’s general elections.





He said the UPND claims that there is no strong opposition in Zambia to unseat them but they are busy campaigning across the country.





He claimed that even at public events, the UPND are trying by all means to take advantage of such events to campaign.





He said this when he featured on Millennium Tonight programme on Millennium TV in Lusaka.





“We have taken time to listen to the sentiments that there is no credible opposition in Zambia by the UPND. But the question is, if there is no opposition in the country, why is it that our colleagues are in a panic mood? Why is it that day in day out, they are in a business of talking about the opposition,” he questioned.





“They have alleged that there is no strong opposition in Zambia that can defeat the UPND. So, if there is no opposition that can unseat the UPND, why are they busy campaigning? I thought that the UPND by now should be in a space where they are enjoying and relaxing but even the people of Zambia can see that they are desperate. They have started campaigning. Every time the President is out even in places where there must be no regalia, they wear UPND regalia. All that shows desperation.”





Mr Kaunda further claimed that the UPND are scared because they have failed to perform according to the promises made to the people of Zambia.





He said they over promised because they did not know what was expected of them when it comes to govern.