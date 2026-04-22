UPND Invites Applications for MPs, Mayors, Councillors Ahead of August Polls

The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has officially opened applications for individuals seeking to contest as Members of Parliament, mayors, and councillors in the August 13 general elections.

In a notice issued by the party’s Chairman for Elections and Campaigns, Likando Mulalali, interested candidates have been urged to submit their applications by April 30, 2026.

The party has outlined application fees for aspiring candidates. Parliamentary hopefuls will pay K10,000 for men, K7,500 for women and youths, and K3,500 for persons with disabilities. Those seeking mayoral or council chairperson positions will pay similar fees for men and women/youths, while persons with disabilities will pay K5,000.

For councillor positions, the fees are set at K2,000 for men, K1,000 for women and youths, and K500 for persons with disabilities. Application forms will cost K200 for parliamentary and mayoral candidates, and K50 for councillor applicants.

To qualify, candidates must possess at least a Grade 12 certificate or its equivalent, be registered members of the party in good standing, and meet constitutional requirements for the respective offices.

Applicants for parliamentary and mayoral positions are required to submit their documents at the UPND Secretariat in Lusaka, while aspiring councillors will submit applications through provincial party offices.

“All applications must be addressed to the Chairman for Elections and Campaigns,” Mulalali stated.