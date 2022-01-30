UPND IS A CHILD SITTING IN POO-POO AND ENJOYING IT-MBINJI MUFALO

It is, when, we watch a child enjoying sitting in poo-poo, smiling at us, that we start believing we do not need to intervene.

This, UPND in government is undoubtedly now thinking we are not going to wipe its backside, because we are celebrating our triumph over evil.

Here is my aged corn leaves wipe, that should inform citizen demand accountability –

(1) No evident movement on the repeal/review of the Public Order Act, the colonial provision of unlawful assembly in the Penal Code Act, and the defamation of the president question; definitive legislative review intent on whether the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act of 2016 that insulated the President, Vice President, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Member of Parliament, Minister and Provincial Minister from being sent to purgatory for Corrupt practices by, or with, public officers (Section 19), Abuse of authority of office (Section 21), and Possession of unexplained property (Section 22) offences in the Anti Corruption Act 2012.

The gecko on my wall, now hates me. She asks why her friend next door, still hangs her ill-gotten diamond laced underwear on the wall fence.

(2) Not walking the talk on ruling party political cadres. If Zacharia Phiri is still steeped in seeking “political clearance” to arrest the thugs, then the senior Zacharia Phiri’s meritocratic appointment looks like a question mark.

(3) Officers in the presidency thinking they are little gods, as is the case in the leaked audio on DP nuances.

(4) Public office spokespersons peeing on our intelligence. As is the case in item (3). Whether the leakage audio is authentic or not, is otiose. Sorry learned this word from the Con Court, nice word, ne! What is critical is that media freedoms, like our fundamental rights and freedoms are sacred!

(5) I am now always thirsty as my beloved grandmother periodically adjusts the calabash price for her world famous paraffin and battery acid laced seven days brew.

Kozo.

Mbinji Mufalo

