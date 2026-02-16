UPND is a failed project and it is not the standard Zambians should use to compare to CF- Harry Kalaba

JOKES ARE COMING TO AN END THIS YEAR – KALABA



… says the UPND is a failed project and it is not the standard Zambians should use to compare to CF.





LUSAKA, MONDAY,FEBRUARY, 16,2026



CITIZENS First party President Harry Kalaba says the UPND Government has been sleeping on duty and all they know is to victimize citizens.





Speaking when he featured on Laka FM radio in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Kalaba said the UPND is a failed project and should not be used as a yardstick for good leadership.





He said Zambians should stop costly experiments by voting out the UPND and usher in the CF in the August 13th General elections.





“UPND is a failed project, its should not be used as a standard to compare with us. If we are going to use UPND as a standard, then Zambiais not going anywhere, they are good at talking but doing nothing. CF is putting up a model that is superior. Zambians hear us,take time to listen to us because what we are saying is in the interest of the country, ” Mr. Kalaba said.





“We want to empower Zambians and create billionaires. When I was in government, I was doing real work and the results are there for everyone to see,” the CF leader said.





And Mr. Kalaba said prior to the August 12, 2021 general elections, the UPND didn’t know how to run Government adding that they are now doing the exact things they condemned under the PF regime.





” …they are now enjoying what they condemned the PF government for. They say things without thinking and it’s high time Zambians stopped doing costly experiments with leadership. I am being realistic with a country that is breeding from misrule. For UPND it is business as usual and they have no shame. They have been sleeping on duty and all they know is to victimize people, these jokes are coming to and end this year, ” Mr. Kalaba said.





“We will make sure Zambians are protected and we will fear no one, so Zambians should use this time to vote for CF in August this year. Zambians should also know that the sustained power supply is artificial and in unlikely event that the UPND wins elections this year, Zambians will be subjected to loadsheding they have endured the last four years of UPND’s rule,” He said.





Meanwhile Mr. Kalaba said he does not regret resigning from the PF as a cabinet minister and member.





He said the decision to resign was reached at after realizing that the former ruling party detached itself from what founding President late Michael Chilufya Sata stood for immediately after he died.



Mr. Kalaba adds that he and the Citizens First party will carry on late Michael Sata’s legacy.



