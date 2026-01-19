UPND IS A ONE TERM GOVERNMENT – KALABA

…says Zambia has a formidable opposition to unseat the ruling party in August this year.

LUSAKA, MONDAY,JANUARY 19, 2026 [SMART EAGLES]

CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says the ruling UPND is a one term Government because irreversible damage has been done on the ground.

Speaking when he featured on Millennium TV ‘ Pulse of the Nation’ program this afternoon, Mr. Kalaba said the country has a formidable opposition to unseat the UPND.

He said Zambians now have capacity to make the right decision in this year’s August general elections.

“UPND is a one term Government because we the opposition have done damage to the UPND on the ground. Zambia has a formidable opposition to unseat them. People are tired of the UPND and the ruling party has a learnt a hard lesson in the just ended Chawama parliamentary by election. Zambians have capacity to make the right decision in the August elections, ” Mr. Kalaba said.

And Mr. Kalaba said he is confident of winning this year’s elections.

“CF is a party of choice and it is growing everyday. I will win this year’s elections and those doubting, time will vindicate us. If UPND wins Zambians will be going for days without electricity. Our priority will be creating jobs for the young people because citizens are not empowered and are not benefiting from the natural resources,” Mr. Kalaba said.

“The people believe in the CF promises because I am a serious leader. I have spent years as a full cabinet minister, I was a member of parliament for two terms and I have unbroken record and I mean what I say,” the CF leader said.

Mr. Kalaba also said CF in Government will prioritize creating of hydro power plants in areas with adequate rainfall in order to curb load shedding.

” When we form Government we will embark on the creation of hydro power plants in areas with adequate rains in order to cushion loadsheding. We will also build nuclear power plants.

When I was Minister of Foreign Affairs, I signed a memorandum of understanding in Russia aimed at the creation of a nuclear power plant. That nuclear power plant has the capacity of generating 20,000 megawatts of power which is adequate to address power problems.

Without adequate power you can’t grow the industry. There is no country that’s just imports without exporting and when we form Government we will change the narrative,” Mr. Kalaba said.