UPND IS A VERY BAD GOVERNMENT – KAFWAYA



……as Hon Chisanga tells Government to Apologize to the South African Government over Chabinga’s suggestions to bribe Judges.





Lusaka…………Friday, July 25, 2025( Smart Eagles)



Patriotic Front Chairman Legal Affairs Honorable George Chisanga has cautioned government against downplaying the gravity of a leaked audio recording involving Mafinga Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga and a Cabinet Minister.





Mr Chabinga, a “darling” of the UPND Government is heard in an Audio Recording that has reached the International Media making inflammatory suggestions including potentially bribing judges in a bid to repatriate the remains of former President Edgar Lungu from South Africa.





Speaking at Parliament Media Centre today, Hon Chisanga said the incident risks straining diplomatic ties between Zambia and South Africa.





He said what is cardinal is that the Vice President in Parliament made an admission of what the people in the audio were suggesting to go and do in South Africa.





Hon Chisanga has since urged the UPND Government to issue a statement and possibly apologize to South Africa over Chabinga’s intentions to commit an illegality in that country in order to maintain bilateral relations.





He said what happened is a serious indictment on the Zambian government.



“What are the implications of what Mr Chabinga was doing, Time has come to reflect on what Chabinga has done. It is a dent not only on Government but on Parliament. This is not an everyday story, we must deal with this matter decisively. We are faced with a situation where we have to address ourselves on what we need to do now that it has been laid bare. That somebody, who ranks very high in the political platform of this country was making inflammatory remarks and suggesting a declaration of intent to go and commit a serious crime in a country where the dispute whether to repatriate the remains of the former President is being considered.





Mr Chabinga is the recognized leader of opposition according to the UPND and not according to ourselves. We have told the nation that keeping Chabinga in that position, is a clear abrogation of the constitution. But facts as they stand now that the person who was declaring an intention to go and commit a crime in South Africa is a President of Faction recognized by the Zambian Government. The country needs to do an introspection led by the UPND Government because their Agent has shown his true character and suggest means of trying to bring the body of the former President including illegal means,” he said.





Meanwhile, Lunte Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya has charged that the UPND is a bad Government.



Hon Kafwaya said the laws enacted and those the UPND are pushing to enact justifies his claim.





Mr Kafwaya has cited Bill 7, Cyber laws and the Lands and Deeds registry amendment bill number 13 of 2025 which gives power to the chief registrar to cancel any certificate of title as bad for Zambians.





“Bill 7, such a bad constitutional amendment which is affecting the people and the opposition parties in a manner you have never seen. The constitutional court tells them that the process was unconstitutional but they insist on going ahead. This shows that they are incapable of listening to stakeholders’ advice. We also have the Cyber security Act,





You want to empower the Chief registrar to cancel title deeds. What is the use of the Court, if a registrar is given that power, what do you want to do. Is it the case of finding minerals somewhere, you want to displace some people without compensation nangu nima plots bapele ma PF and MMD, you want ukubapoka abantu. The UPND have brought bad laws which are against the people, business community. What are you doing for the people? I have never seen a poor government which dislikes citizens to such extents. You have weakened institutions,” he said.



#SmartEagles2025