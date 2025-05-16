UPND IS AFTER OPPOSITION PARLIAMENTARY SEATS- Dr Fred M’membe

UPND IS AFTER OPPOSITION PARLIAMENTARY SEATS



….that’s why they are not even allowing court judgments to be appealed in the High Court before calling for a by-election, says Dr M’membe





Lusaka…. Friday May 16, 2025 — Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe says the UPND is just after parliamentary seats following the incarceration of Mfuwe Member of Parliament Hon Maureen Mabonga.





Dr. M’membe says this is the reason why they are not even allowing subordinate court judgments to be appealed in the High Court before declaring a by-election.



He told journalists in Lusaka today at the Magistrates Court that it is not difficult to predict what will happen next in the country.





The SP leader said this is not the right way to handling things.



“Throughout history, those who are administering criminal justice system poses power with high potential for abuse. They can exempt their own members and supporters from criminal prosecution and subject their opponents for the same offenses and acts to criminal prosecution. It is no longer difficult to predict what will happen in this country anymore. You know exactly what happens, it’s very rare that you get it wrong. What has happened today fits in that particular thing. It’s very clear of what is being sought, it’s a parliamentary seat,” he said.





“We have another by-election, they are not even allowing subordinate court judgments to be appealed in the High Court before by-elections are held. A poor or erroneous judgment from a subordinate court does trigger a by-election. I don’t think this is the way to go. We want to see some changes… If we can’t get them now, we have to get them next year in August.”





Dr. M’membe further said there is a lot to say by citizens but that they decided to keep quiet.



“There is a lot to say that can’t be said by many of our citizens… We hope our people are seeing what is happening and will know how to give themselves justice where it is denied,” he added.





Meanwhile, Dr M’membe castigated the authorities for not allowing the SP youths to conduct a peaceful protest in Lusaka saying it is their democratic right to protest or demonstrate.





Speaking at the same event, United Liberal Party President Sakwiba Sikota, who is also UKA Chairperson, condemned the behavior of the police officers who interrupted the press briefing just to confiscate posters displayed by opposition sympathisers and the civil society at the court grounds.





He said the messages on the posters were harmless and wondered why a battalion of police officers would be sent to confiscate the posters.



The Lusaka Magistrates Court has convicted the Mfuwe lawmaker on a charge of seditious practices.