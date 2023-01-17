UPND is Making us Stronger, People are trooping back to PF-Davies Mwila

FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says people are now trooping back to the former ruling party because the new dawn government has failed to deliver.

In an interview, Mwila said the UPND was making PF stronger every day.

“They’ve been regretting and they’ve been telling the leadership of PF that we are better off having PF than UPND because it’s like leaders don’t listen to the people that are crying. People are complaining and they are quiet. All the four corners of this country, people are complaining. The roads are not good, there are no medicines in hospitals, the prices of goods are up, mealie meal, the price of fuel, the price of fertilizer, the FISP programme has been a flop. People have been complaining and no one is listening. That’s why people are saying PF is better than the UPND. So our friends are not listening and because they are not listening, they will see what will happen in 2026 because people have decided,” Mwila said.

“PF has been united, PF is getting united in the sense that our friends are failing the Zambians. They’ve failed to deliver and it’s not the people who are making us strong, it’s the UPND themselves by failing to deliver. So people are trooping back to PF.

So that’s what is happening and I have said that if the UPND were delivering, we were going to remain with very few people in the party, but because they are failing, because of their failure PF has taken advantage and we are getting stronger.

And that’s why they are not even allowing us to hold meetings because they are scared. But people I can tell you that they’ve decided that they don’t need the UPND again”.

Mwila said with the prevailing situation in the country, UPND would be a one-term government.

“Looking at what is prevailing in the country, our colleagues are a one-term government. We are getting stronger, the party through the secretariat is going round all the provinces to audit all the structures before we go to the general conference. So as a party we are very much geared to make sure that we elect a new leader who will take us to 2026 general election,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mwila said the UPND government was a one-man show.

“It’s worse off because we told the Zambian people that you can’t elect people that have never been in leadership. Someone who has never been a Councilor, he has no experience. So this is what is happening because President Hakainde Hichilema has no experience. Where has he worked? Nowhere. He’s never been a Councilor, he’s never been an MP, he’s never been a minister, so where does he start from? I’m told that UPND government is a one-man show, he works alone and all the cabinet ministers and permanent secretaries fear him, they don’t talk. Even in cabinet meetings, we are told that he speaks alone. And all the appointments you have to wait for the President, things can’t move, ” said Mwila