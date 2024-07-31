UPND is not corrupt, we’re a clean party – Siapwaya







By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone







BELIEVE me we in the UPND are not corrupt, says a Sinazongwe UPND official.



Neto Siapwaya, who is Sinazongwe UPND chairperson in-charge of politics, says “we are a clean party as far as I am concerned”.



Siapwaya also defended Solicitor General Marshal Muchende saying evidence must be presented before anyone can call for his resignation.



“Don’t accuse anyone of committing a crime before giving out evidence to law enforcement officers. If you do it means you are merely passing out propaganda and we will not allow that. We know that a lot of opposition leaders are frustrated and now want to propagate crimes against the UPND because they want to be back into power. They want to scandalise members of the UPND so that the ruling party remains a shell,” he claimed. “We will not allow that to happen. We will not allow propaganda and keep quiet. They are fighting us and we will not allow that to happen. We will stand up and fight back. Zambians are not interested in propaganda. They are interested in development and will not be interested in people who want to bring development down. Believe me we in the UPND are not corrupt. We are a clean party as far as I am concerned. Our members are resilient and we will not keep quiet or tolerate such nonsense.” Siapwaya said the UPND is rallying behind its leaders especially President Hakainde Hichilema.



He advised anyone with criminal evidence against Muchende to go to a police station.



“We will rally behind our leaders. Don’t drag other people into your dirty. We will not tolerate anymore nonsense,” said Siapwaya.



His youth chairperson George Bbabi has since said the UPND would not allow Muchende to resign until evidence is adduced.



He claimed that Muchende is a victim of “PF propaganda for having been President Hakainde Hichilema’s lawyer”.



He charged that Muchende is a victim of PF propaganda to make President Hichilema’s government ungovernable.



“If this nonsense continues we will be forced to attack,” warned Bbabi.