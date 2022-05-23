PRESS STATEMENT

23 RD MAY 2022

UPND IS NOT EXCITED ABOUT LUSAMBO’S APOLOGY

While some of you have started apologizing, we can assure you that will not change anything concerning your cases. In fact President HH has already forgiven you for what you did to him and his family. As UPND we are not excited by the apology from Hon Lusambo. We have seen such apologies before from Chilufya Tayali who in a blink of an eye went back to insulting President HH. Not too long ago Lusambo was urging President HH to be strong, so what has happened to the bulldozer? Fool others not UPND.

Ba PF, cry for yourselves because your days are numbered. If there is any person you should blame it’s your former Boss Mr. Lungu for inciting you to steal from the Zambian people through Ubomba Mwibala Alya mwibala. Your arrogance and lack of respect for President HH is a clear testimony that you are hardcore criminals. Ever since the Zambian people kicked you out of office you have never shown any remorse and repentance for the atrocities you committed against the Zambian people.

What you must know is that your days are up and very soon you will be inmates. We are very much aware that corruption fights back very viciously. Yes, we know that you lined up some people in offices of influence to sanitize you. But be assured that you are going to jail very soon. Your sanitizers shouldn’t forget that LUNSHI WA CHIMPWENA BAMUSHIKILA KUMO NE CHITUMBI. Should these sanitizers be found wanting who will sanitize them?

We understand you when you claim that you are being persecuted. Your claim of being persecuted is based on why the big thieves are still moving freely. This is after comparing what you stole to what your big thieves have stolen. Be assured that those big thieves are not free and very soon they will join you in jail. We don’t want to use the usual tradition way of always killing a snake from the head. We are being methodical by decapitating the snake first and later when the snake cannot make any swift movement that’s when we are going for the head.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter