UPND IS PANICKING… because they have realised that Zambians are frustrated with their policies – KALABA

UPND IS PANICKING – KALABA



… because they have realised that Zambians are frustrated with their policies.





LUSAKA, FEBRUARY, FRIDAY,27, 2026



CITIZENS First party President Harry Kalaba says the UPND is panicking as the county draws near to the August 13 general elections because they have realised that Zambians are frustrated with their policies.





Speaking when he featured on One Love Radio in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Kalaba said the UPND came into power with a lot of promises which they have failed to fulfill.





He said this is the reason Zambians are resolved to remove them from power in the August polls.





Mr. Kalaba adds that his party once it forms Government this year, will do that which is right for the people of Zambia.





“The UPND Government is panicking because they have realised that Zambians are frustrated with their policies. They have not been honest with Zambians. They have lied on so many fronts. When CF forms Government in August this year, we will do that which is right for the people of Zambia. Thanks very much to the people of Zambia for the confidence they continue showing in us and we will bring sanity to this country, ” Mr. Kalaba said.





And Mr. Kalaba said after the August 13 elections, CF will help restore small and medium scale businesses that have been shut down as a result of loadshedding adding his government will prioritize constant supply electricity to Zambians.





” For the last four and half years UPND has subjected Zambians to loadsheding and alot of youths have lost jobs, most barbershops, saloons and welding businesses have closed and when we form government, we will compile a list of these youths and see how we can help to resuscitate their businesses, ” Mr. Kalaba said.





And Mr. Kalaba said the ongoing delimitation exercise being carried out by the Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ will defranchise alot of Zambians who will not know about which constituency to vote from adding that political parties will not also have enough time to sensitize voters.





“ECZ delimitation exercise will make people defranchised. Some people will not know about new constituencies. Our worry as CF is time to go out and tell people about the new constituencies. The UPND has been reckless and insensitive about the problem that our people are going to go through as a result of this exercise,”Mr. Kalaba said.





“We are also going to recall Bill 7 because it was illegally done and it came through the back door and we were manipulated. Anything that does not follow the law should not find itself in our statutes, ” he said.



