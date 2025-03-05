The Mast Editorial Comment



UPND ‘isolate, lynch a priest’ strategy futile



IT IS unfortunate that the New Dawn administration has continued with its incessant attacks on the Catholic Church and its priests. It is unfortunate that senior officials in a government that claims to value its relationship with the Catholic Church continue to make threats against the clergymen over legitimate criticism.



We are worried by the latest attack on Auxiliary Bishop Gabriel Msipu Phiri by Cornelius Mweetwa, Minister of Information and Media and chief government spokesperson.



This latest attack on Bishop Phiri, in our view, makes it abundantly clear that Mweetwa and his New Dawn administration colleagues have become immune to criticism. They have instituted an ‘isolate and lynch’ strategy on anyone who reminds them of their unfulfilled campaign promises as well as branding critics as “enemies” or members of the opposition Patriotic Front (PF).





Nothing Bishop Phiri said, in our view , should prompt Mweetwa to react so angrily and without decorum. Rather than criticising the prelate, Mweetwa should be thankful to Bishop Phiri for reminding his administration to keep its campaign promises and to work hard to improve the lives of Zambians.



At a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Mweetwa warned that the New Dawn government would take on Bishop Phiri as an individual because he is expressing his personal views.





Mweetwa said the government would not respond to the Catholic Church, but instead deal with Bishop Phiri as an individual, accusing the prelate of hiding in the name of the church to fight the UPND administration.



Mweetwa said Bishop Phiri had taken to the public to attack government with what he dismissed as “his personal views”





“Two weeks ago, I met two Catholic bishops of Chipata and we had a very healthy interaction. But one of the issues that was raised by Bishop Msipu [Phiri] was that politicians should stop attacking church leaders in public. But he has taken to the media publicly twice to attack the government,” Mweetwa said.



“So, it is said that he who comes to equity must come with clean hands. You can’t ask your friends to stop talking. You want to be talking around,” he said.





Mweetwa said Bishop Phiri was a few days ago at a function where opposition Citizens First (CF) president Harry Kalaba was also present and the auxiliary bishop was “busy castigating government”.



We are also concerned that former UPND consultant Mark Simuuwe, who has since been appointed media director, is on record as having said the UPND had “carefully separated” some priests from the Catholic Church.





We recall that during the Hot Seat programme on Hot FM in May last year, Simuuwe restated Archbishop of Lusaka, Dr Alick Banda, was “a joker and Lucifer” as indicated by the party’s secretary general Batuke Imenda.





“Let me start with Mandona who says can I confirm on Bishop Banda being Lucifer and HH [President Hakainde Hichilema] also said he is a joker. I can mention to you that we have separated these priests from the church.





“For the Church, President HH took the initiative and sent a delegation when there was what looked like a misunderstanding. To separate the person being referred to as a joker, there is no insult there,” Simuuwe said.





We want to advise Mweetwa and the UPND to choose their battles wisely. Governments have never lasted long in power when they have chosen to target the Church and its ministers for attacks. Engagement is always the better course.





The UPND’s plan to “carefully separate” priests for lynching by its overzealous cadres and praise singers is, in our opinion, an exercise in futility. It is unwise for the UPND to believe that they can separate priests that speak out on issues affecting the people from the larger Catholic Church community for persecution without attracting public sympathy for the victims.





It is therefore untenable for the UPND to think it can convince the Catholic Church to abandon its long-standing social teachings, which it has been using to guide its faithful on how to live decent lives and create a just society. The foundation of the Catholic Church’s Scriptures and its historical concern with social issues dates back to its founding in 33 AD. CST is significant, in our opinion, since it teaches Catholics how to treat the weak and value everyone’s dignity.



UPND should leave Bishop Phiri alone because not all the Zambians can be praise singers! The best way of deflating criticism is to fulfil promises.