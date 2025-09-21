UPND ISSUES STERN WARNING AGAINST UNAUTHORIZED CAMPAIGNS IN AREAS WITH UPND MPs, MAYORS, COUNCIL CHAIRS, AND COUNCILLORS





Lusaka, September 21, 2025



THE United Party for National Development wishes to remind all its members and aspiring candidates of the standing resolution of the National Management Committee, adopted and published in 2020, regarding internal campaign activities. As a party constitutional provision, I verbally and in writing echoed this position in the past.





In line with this resolution, no party member or aspiring candidate is permitted to campaign in any constituency, ward, or area where the UPND has a duly elected Member of Parliament, Mayor, Council Chairperson, or Councillor. This principle equally applies in areas where the UPND is working in collaboration with Independent MPs, as well as constituencies or wards represented by some opposition MPs who are constructively working with our administration.





This directive is intended to safeguard party unity, strengthen cohesion, and allow elected officials the space to deliver on the UPND’s development agenda without unnecessary disruption.





We wish to emphasize that any aspiring candidate found in breach of this directive will face punitive measures in accordance with the UPND’s disciplinary regulations.





Further, the party advises all media houses not to quote aspiring candidates or party members on campaign-related matters in the name of the UPND, as the party has not issued any official position regarding individual aspirations.





The UPND remains a disciplined, democratic, and forward-looking party. All members and aspiring candidates are therefore guided accordingly to respect the NMC resolution and contribute positively towards the party’s collective mission of delivering development to the people of Zambia.





Issued by:

BATUKE IMENDA

SECRETARY GENERAL

UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT