UPND KABWATA CONSTITUENCY HOLDS A MOBILIZATION ASSEMBLY IN KAMWALA WARD



January 6, 2025



The United Party for National Development (UPND) in Kabwata Constituency, led by its Member of Parliament, Andrew Tayengwa, has kick-started the year with a successful mobilization assembly held yesterday in Kamwala Ward Five.





The Constituency leadership reaffirmed its commitment to expanding the party’s influence and membership base across Kabwata. They encouraged members of Kamwala Ward to continue recruiting new members while strengthening their branch structures. The leadership commended the ward structures for their unwavering support and steadfast belief in the party’s ideologies, noting that such dedication has been instrumental in maintaining the UPND’s dominance in the area.





Members were urged to actively share the achievements of the UPND government with their communities. They were reminded of the numerous opportunities made available through the New Dawn Administration, including youth and women empowerment schemes such as the Cash for Work program and various initiatives under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). The leadership emphasized that these programs are critical tools for transforming lives and creating economic opportunities at the grassroots level.





Speaking at the event, Kabwata Member of Parliament Andrew Tayengwa expressed his appreciation for the continued support from party members. He assured them of his unwavering commitment to promoting the party’s growth and visibility in every corner of Kabwata Constituency.





Mr Tayengwa vowed to continue displaying the strength and unity of the UPND through mass mobilization efforts across all wards and branches and ensure that the party remains a stronghold in Kabwata by reaching out to more people, sharing the vision of the UPND government, and addressing the needs of our communities.





He further highlighted the importance of grassroots mobilization in reinforcing the UPND’s presence, urging members to engage with residents and share the tangible benefits of the government’s initiatives. Tayengwa pledged to support the Constituency leadership and ensure that the party’s agenda remains inclusive and transformative.





The mobilization assembly in Kamwala Ward Five is a clear demonstration of the UPND’s determination to solidify its base and expand its reach. With the active involvement of local leaders and the dedication of party structures, Kabwata Constituency is poised to remain a beacon of strength for the UPND.



(C)UPND MEDIA TEAM