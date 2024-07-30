UPND KANYAMA CONSTITUENCY CRACKS AS CHINIKA WARD OFFICIALS ‘SUSPEND’ COUNCILLOR NGOM

UPND KANYAMA CONSTITUENCY CRACKS AS CHINIKA WARD OFFICIALS ‘SUSPEND’ COUNCILLOR NGOMA…

“It’s a tribally inclined clique that wants me out because I’ve closed all doors on corruption” Ngoma

Cracks in the ruling UPND Kanyama constituency have intensified with Chinika Ward 11 councillor Masausto Ngoma being at the centre of the latest debacle.

Councillor Ngoma was served with a suspension letter today by his Chinika Ward Committee who allege that he is, amongst a long list of other charges, conducting himself in a way that brings disrepute on the name of the party and party President, which may diminish the party’s fortunes in 2026.

However councillor Ngoma retorted that the suspension was ultra vires and does not hold any water because the Ward Committee under the party constitution, has no authority to suspend a sitting either from the party or council.

Ngoma has further charged that the disgruntled Ward officials are a tribally inclined clique of corrupt people who’ve never accepted his leadership in Kanyama as an easterner because he has closed all doors on corruption as guided by the Presidential directive on zero tolerance towards corruption and caderism.

Tuesday 30 July 2024

LUSAKA



