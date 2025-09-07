UPND LEADER IN SESHEKE REPORTS YOUTH TO LOCAL POLICE STATION FOR ALLEGEDLY ‘INSULTING’ PRESIDENT HICHILEMA





The United Party for National Development (UPND) in Sesheke Central says it has launched a complaint to Sesheke Central Police Station, in Sesheke District of Western Province against a Zambian youth who has been ‘insulting’ President Hakainde Hichilema on social media.





In a video monitored online, Party Constituency Secretary Dominic Mutonga is seen with another party member in front of the police station, sounding a warning to youths who ‘are fond of insulting’ the president on social media to desist from the act.





The party official explains that he decided to launch a complaint against the unnamed youth so that he can be transported from Lusaka to Sesheke for questioning and possible arrest.





He further warned those who are ‘insulting’ ministers, district commissioners, members of parliament, councillors, and UPND party officials to desist from the act, failure to which they will be reported to the police station and ‘rot in jail’.





And commenting on the same video also shared on Barotseland Broadcasting Network (BBN) facebook page, Nicholas Mendai Kwayona affirmed the need for the defamation and death penalty laws to be ‘revoked’.