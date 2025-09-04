YOU ARE NEXT



‘UPND leaders mocking Lusambo will also be jailed soon’



By Tony Nkhoma



UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) leaders and senior government officials should not celebrate the politically influenced jailing of Bowman Lusambo because they will soon find themselves in the same predicament, Binwell Mpundu has said.



Mpundu, the independent member of Parliament for Nkana in Kitwe and leader of the Movement for Good Government popularly known s Ichabaice, said the UPND leaders were enacting laws targeted at political opponents.





He said failure by the leaders in the UPND administration to understand the implication of the laws they were maliciously enacting and using against its opponents would >>read more>> https://mastmediazm.com/2025/09/you-are-next-binwell/