UPND Leadership Storms Out of Umutomboko Ceremony, Leaving Behind a Half-Drunk Fruiticana



We are not sure if the awuaclear and Vatra Mineral water are full here or empty but here is what happened….



Once upon a time, in a kingdom far far away from Lusaka, a ceremony was held in Luapula Province named Umutomboko ceremony but akin to the South African “Mad Buddies” a political party United Party for National Development (UPND) leaders and ministers staged an unceremonious exit from the prestigious Umutomboko ceremony. The reason? A royal snub from Mwata Kazembe, who like many Zambians are saying enough is enough.



The high profile ministers arrived in all their glory, presumably expecting a warm welcome and a platform to deliver their keynote speech full of promises. Little did they know, Mwata Kazembe had other plans. Citing the persecution of his sons Hon Chilangwa and Hon Chitotela whose parliamentary seats are part of the 15 by-elections UPND allegedly wants to create this year, Mwata Kazembe decided it was time for a plot twist and register his displeasure.



Upon learning that their grand speech would not see the light of day, the entourage didn’t just leave they stormed out. To add to their woes, they were booed by the residents who had come for the celebrations, making their departure even more embarrassing.



And, in an act that will undoubtedly go down in the history of this country, “they left behind a half-drunk cold mixed fruit Fruiticana drink from trade kings manufactured right here in Lusaka”. Was it a statement? Well he should have just finished so to symbolize the empty promises they have come with as an outgoing government.



As the dust settles on this political drama, one thing is clear, the UPND ministers’ hopes of a triumphant keynote were dashed, leaving behind only questions, a chorus of boos, and a slightly sticky Fruiticana bottle. As for Mwata Kazembe, it seems he’s found a new way to express his dissatisfaction no need for words when a well timed snub and a royal eye roll can say so much more.



Stay tuned, folks. In Zambian politics, the fruit juice may be half-drunk, but with the ichipani present the drama is always full-bodied.