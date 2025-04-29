UPND LUFWANYAMA PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN COORDINATOR DEFECTS TO CITIZENS FIRST PARTY



… citing failed campaign promises amid economic challenges.



LUFWANYAMA, MONDAY, APRIL 28 2025 [SMART EAGLES]



Misheck Mwewa, the UPND Lufwanyama Presidential campaign coordinator has ditched the ruling party to join the Citizens First party.





Mr. Mwewa was received by CF President Harry Kalaba and senior party officials in Lufwanyama today.



Mr. Mwewa cited the failed campaign promises by the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema as the reason for his defection.



Mr. Mwewa said it morally wrong for him to continue supporting the UPND when most of the things the UPND promised Zambians have not been fulfilled.





“At the moment I have no capacity to come and tell the people to support the UPND because most campaign promises have not been delivered and I have defected to CF because of these failed promises,” Mr. Mwewa said.



And addressing a well attended meeting, Mr. Kalaba urged the people of Lufwanyama not to forget the many failed promises by the UPND especially the issue of fertilizer.





” When we form Government next year we will increase the number of bags of fertilizer because we value agriculture so much as a party. We will also work on major roads here in Lufwanyama and this the main reason I decided to drive here so that I appreciate the challenges, ” Mr. Kalaba said.



#SmartEagles2025.