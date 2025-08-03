UPND MEDIA TEAM EMBARKS ON CDF PROJECT TOURS TO BRIDGE INFORMATION GAP



Lusaka, Zambia – July 30, 2025



United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director, Mark Simuuwe, has emphasized the need to bridge the information gap surrounding Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects, saying increased visibility is key to public appreciation of government efforts.





Speaking during a courtesy call on Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala, Mr. Simuuwe said a number of developmental projects, including roadworks, street lighting, and community infrastructure, are being undertaken across Lusaka Province under the New Dawn government’s decentralised framework.





“It’s important that the public sees and understands the work being done through the CDF. Visibility is crucial for the people to appreciate the transformation taking place in their communities,” Mr. Simuuwe said.





He revealed that the UPND Media Team has launched a series of onsite visits to document and showcase the progress of various CDF-funded projects, adding that these efforts aim to improve transparency and public engagement.





In response, Mayor Chitangala welcomed the visit and praised the initiative, saying it would foster better collaboration between the local authority and the UPND Media Team.





“I want to thank Mr. Simuuwe and his team for this timely engagement. Over the last 18 months, we have seen significant improvement in project implementation across the district,” the Mayor said.





Although her office does not directly participate in procurement or sit on the CDF committee, Mayor Chitangala noted that she plays an oversight role to ensure accountability and transparency on behalf of the constituents who elected her.





She further stated that the Ministry of Local Government has begun rolling out road projects recommended by the Lusaka City Council, in line with local development priorities.





The meeting underscores the UPND’s commitment to decentralisation, community development, and open communication between government and citizens.



©️ UPND Media Team