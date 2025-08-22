UPND Media Team Useless thats why Emmanuel Mwamba is Outsmarting You- Musamba Barbra Chama





UPND Media Team Useless thats why Emmanuel Mwamba is Outsmarting You



George George N Mtonga says the UPND media team is too disorganized to offer a counter narrative.





For example the efforts and high-level officials spent on defending the lies around Lt. Habwela Hichilema should have been spent on the President Hichilema’s launch of the Kansanshi Mine S3 Expansion Project in Solwezi.





Musamba Barbra Chama(a UPND member) writes



How do you win the perception battle when your media team is tired, clueless, and driven by zeal instead of strategy?





Right now, Emmanuel Mwamba is having a field day linking Enock’s tragic death at Maria Zaloumis’ farm to the Head of State subtly, cleverly, and without resistance. He’s shaping public opinion while the UPND media and State House communication teams look on, offering no tactical counter, no narrative control, no crisis management.





This is not about politics. It’s about professionalism. A tired media team, running on guesswork, will always lose to one armed with strategy, timing, and tact.





Emmanuel Mwamba is not a master of deep, complex strategies as many believe. What makes him effective is not mystery but method. Some of the arguments and narratives he pushes are not entirely his own they come from his network already processed, but he has perfected the art of packaging and distributing them in ways that sting.





His strength lies in a few simple yet powerful traits:



1. Networking – He knows where to source information, how to connect with key players, and when to tap into reliable voices.





2. Distribution – Mwamba understands that a message is only as strong as its reach. He spreads narratives fast and strategically.





3. Audience Segmentation – He doesn’t speak to everyone the same way. He knows which crowd needs emotion, which needs facts, and which thrives on conspiracy.





4. He is not greedy – Unlike others who want to hoard credit or control everything, he shares the spotlight and builds alliances.





5. He is not a know-it-all – Mwamba plays the role of a curator rather than a dictator of narratives. He listens, borrows, and refines.





This is why the UPND media team and State House communication specialists are struggling. They are fighting a man who isn’t trying to out-think them just out-organise and out-distribute them.