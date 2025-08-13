UPND MEMBER URGES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO DROP CASES AGAINST LUNGU FAMILY





United Party for National Development UPND member and aspiring Chawama Member of Parliament, Morgan Muunda, has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema and Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri to consider entering a nolle prosequi in the ongoing court cases involving former President Edgar Lungu’s family.





Muunda argued that the former First Lady, Esther Lungu, is a humble widow who recently lost her husband and should be allowed time to mourn.

He claimed that the Lungu family has remained silent throughout and that it is individuals surrounding them who are making demands.



He further stated that the former First Lady is willing to contribute to the country but should be allowed to rest, emphasizing that she does not deserve to face prosecution.