UPND MEMBERS URGE INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES TO WITHDRAW AND BACK PRESIDENT HICHILEMA.



UPND members have called on party affiliates who recently went independent after failing to secure adoptions to step down from various electoral races and rally behind the party’s presidential campaign.





Actor Maunga, who had initially gone independent in the Kalomo Central parliamentary race but later withdrew, said loyal party members should consider pulling out of the contests in order to concentrate efforts on campaigning for President Hakainde Hichilema.





Speaking during a radio programme aired on Choma Maanu, Namwianga Radio, and Voice of Kalomo, Maunga appealed to independent candidates including Choma Central aspirant Baker Chakwana, Mapatizya candidate Clive Miyanda, and other UPND-linked independents to emulate the Kalomo withdrawal and realign with the party’s broader election strategy.





Meanwhile, Michelo Haaluyasa, who also stepped down from the Dundumwezi parliamentary race, urged supporters not to lose hope, encouraging them instead to mobilise in large numbers for President Hichilema.





Both Maunga and Haaluyasa further stated that they expect to return to the ballot in the 2031 elections, assuring their supporters of future political opportunities and the delivery of promised development projects.



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