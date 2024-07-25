UPND ministers get mealie meal from my home- Lusambo

UPND ministers get mealie meal from my home, Bowman Lusambo



FORMER Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo says all those accusing him of trying to defect to the ruling UPND just because he is found with its members are nothing but individuals with bad manners.



He said if anything, his friend list is hugely capitalised by UPND ministers and members who even often frequented his home to have nshima, therefore cadres from both parties should desist from violence.



“I receive more UPND ministers and members here, we eat from this house, and I go to their homes too, so if you are killing yourselves, that’s on you. Us (politicians) we talk, we laugh, we exchange notes,” he shared.



“if they don’t have mealie meal they come and get from my home, and if I don’t as well, I get from their homes while you as cadres are killing yourselves. That is rubbish, let us change our mindsets and begin thinking like human beings.”



Lusambo said Zambians should not allow politics to divide the nation as it is nothing but a game.



“Today I can be UPND, tomorrow I can be PF, and the next day I can be Citizens First. It is not a problem and we should not divide this country because of politics, and we want to see President HH and Edgar Lungu having Coffee,” Lusambo said.



The former Kabushi member of parliament therefore emphasised that people should stop spreading false rumors that he wants to join the ruling party just because he is spotted with members of the party, stating that he is only found with them for the purpose of sharing notes alone.



“Not that when you find me with Liswaniso, you start spreading false rumors that I want to defect, those are bad manners! Who told you that when I sit with those people I want to defect? We need to exchange notes, we live in a global world.”



“Sometimes, we even criticise the president when he makes a mistake because President Hakainde Hichilema and Former President Edgar Lungu are both Human beings and can mess up. Even me, when I was Minister, they would call me to tell me that my president has messed up,” Lusambo added.



He further advised the media to come up with a debate where both President Hichilema and Lungu can answer questions to see who is more knowledgeable, as that is democracy.



Lusambo further advised cardres of both political parties not to fight, stating that the leaders of both parties are united and friends.



By Buumba Mwitumwa



Kalemba July 25, 2024