UPND MINISTERS WARNED LEARN FROM MALANJI’S 4-YEAR SENTENCE MAINTAIN TRANSPARENCY IN YOUR DEALINGS



Governance Activist Noel Chisebe shared…..



The Alliance Against Corruption dully welcomes the 4-year sentence of former Foreign Affairs Minister Malanji as a significant step in the fight against corruption. This verdict demonstrates that the law is taking its course, and those found guilty of corrupt practices will face justice.





Regarding the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) director’s statement on further investigations into Mr. Malanji’s corruption case, we urge the DEC to leave no stone unturned. If senior officers are implicated, they must be held accountable, ensuring that corruption is tackled at all levels.





We commend the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and DEC for their efforts in fighting corruption. However, we caution them to remain vigilant and ensure that their investigations are thorough, impartial, and transparent. The fight against corruption requires unwavering commitment and dedication.





To current serving ministers under the UPND government, we offer this caution.

Maintain Transparency and ensure all dealings are transparent and accountable to the public.



Uphold the highest standards of ethics and integrity in decision-making processes.

Avoid Conflict of Interest and refrain from engaging in activities that may lead to conflicts of interest or personal gain.





To citizens, we emphasize the importance of supporting the fight against corruption.

stay up-to-date on corruption cases and investigations.



We encourage citizens to report any instances of corruption to the relevant authorities.



Demand accountability from leaders and public officials. We call on citizens to

Join forces with organizations like the Alliance Against Corruption to promote a corruption-free society.





The Alliance Against Corruption is here by calling all citizens to develop the mindset of working together. We can build a society where corruption is not tolerated, and those who engage in corrupt practices are held accountable.



Issued by



Advocate Dr Noel CHISEBE.

Executive Director

ALLIANCE AGAINST CORRUPTION