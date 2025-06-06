UPND, MMD MOURNS FORMER SIXTH REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU (ECL).



…as UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe calls for respect and patriotism during funeral





June 6, 2025



LUSAKA – The nation is plunged into mourning following the passing of former sixth (6th) Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, with tributes pouring in from across the country. In response, the government has announced a state funeral to honour the late leader’s contributions to Zambia.





According to UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe, the funeral arrangements will be handled by the State, with procedural norms strictly adhered to.





The nation has been urged to come together in unity, putting aside political differences, to mourn the former president’s passing.



Mr Simuuwe said in an interview with ZNBC Television this morning that in light of the Cyber Law, citizens must be mindful of their comments on social media, ensuring that they do not cross legal boundaries.





“People must be careful with the way they advance their comments on social media, as this may render them into antagonism with the law,” warns Mr Simuuwe.



Mr Simuuwe said the state funeral will be a fitting tribute to the late president’s service to the nation.





As the country comes together to mourn, Zambians will reflect on President Lungu’s legacy and the impact of his leadership on the nation.



And MMD Deputy National Secretary Joshua Mulenga said media institutions have been tasked with documenting President Lungu’s legacy and contributions to the nation.





Dr Mulenga said media houses should be seen to document President Lungu’s legacy through running documentaries.



He said it is expected that the media will play a crucial role in preserving the former president’s memory and highlighting his achievements.





Dr Mulenga said Dr Kenneth Kaunda is remembered for the liberation struggle, Dr Chiluba for the reintroduction of multiparty democracy, and Dr Levy Mwanawasa for revitalising the economy, which collapsed under President Chiluba’s reign.





He also said that President Rupiah Banda opened up the economy to businesses while President Michael Sata created more districts and that late President Edgar Lungu is on record of declaring the National Day of Prayers, Fasting and Reconciliation, which is a public holiday and observed every year on October 18th.





Dr Mulenga has, meanwhile, said that as a Christian nation, Zambia is expected to uphold Christian values in its response to President Lungu’s passing.





Media houses have been encouraged to exemplify these values in their reporting, ensuring that the nation’s response is guided by principles of compassion, respect, and dignity.



