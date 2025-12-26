UPND Most Violent Party Now- Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG)

UPND Most Violent Party Now



THE Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG) says the UPND has become the main perpetrator of political violence.





Meanwhile, UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe says the party has not eradicated political violence but has reduced the vice.





Speaking during a debate organized by BBC Media Action at Mulungushi Conference Center, Wednesday, CCMG programmes coordinator Peter Mwanan’gombe said the country since 2021 had seen a shift in terms of who was the main perpetrator of political violence from PF to the UPND.





He added that the UPND had become the main perpetrators of violence because institutions that were charged with the responsibility to deal with the issues were ignoring the matters.





“We have been documenting political violence from 2021 through our political monitoring.





The CCMG is comprised of a consortium of four core partners:

four core partners:



●Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ).

●Evangelical Fellowship in Zambia (EFZ).

●Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflections

(JCTR).

●Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops

(ZCCB) through Caritas Zambia.





