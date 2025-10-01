UPND MOURNS PASSING OF MEMBER AND STATE HOUSE OFFICER IN KASEMPA–MUMBWA ROAD ACCIDENT





Lusaka, 30 September 2025 — The United Party for National Development (UPND) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic passing of its member Davies Moyo Mbeki and Inspector Liswaniso Liswaniso, a State House officer in a fatal road traffic accident on the Kasempa–Mumbwa–Lusaka route.





In a statement, UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda said the accident has left the party, the UPND Youth Leadership, State House staff, and the bereaved families in great pain.





“We grieve with the bereaved families and share in their profound loss. Davies and Inspector Liswaniso served their country and party with commitment, passion, and loyalty. Their untimely departure is a painful reminder of life’s fragility, but also a call for us to honour their memory by continuing their work in building a better Zambia,” Mr. Imenda stated.





He has extended condolences to the UPND youth leadership, who have lost a friend and colleague, and assured the bereaved families of the party’s prayers and support during this difficult period.





Mr. Imenda also conveyed thoughts and wishes for the full recovery of Mr. Roy Maanu of the UPND Youth Wing and Lance Corporal Alex Choongo of the Commando Unit, who both survived the crash.





“May the souls of our departed brothers rest in eternal peace,” he said.



© UPND Media Team