UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT



Office of the Secretary General



PRESS STATEMENT



UPND MOURNS THE PASSING OF HIS ROYAL HIGHNESS CHIEF MATANDA NSAMBU YA BAFWA II OF THE USHI PEOPLE





Lusaka, 13th September 2025 – The United Party for National Development (UPND) has learnt with deep sorrow the passing of His Royal Highness Chief Matanda Nsambu Ya Bafwa II, the nineteenth Chief Matanda of the Matanda Chiefdom of the Ushi people in Luapula Province, who died in Lusaka on 10th September 2025 at the age of 83.





On behalf of the UPND, the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, and indeed on my own behalf, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, the Matanda Chiefdom, and the entire Ushi community.





Chief Matanda was a distinguished traditional leader whose reign embodied wisdom, unity, and cultural pride. His counsel, humility, and dedication to the welfare of his people will remain a lasting legacy.

The nation has lost a great pillar of tradition and a voice of guidance.





During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the Ba Ushi people of Luapula Province and all who were touched by the life of His Royal Highness.





May the soul of Chief Matanda Nsambu Ya Bafwa II rest in eternal peace.



Hon. Batuke Imenda

Secretary General

United Party for National Development (UPND)