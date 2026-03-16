🇿🇲 ANALYSIS | UPND Moves to Rein in MPs as Constituency Battles Begin Early





The United Party for National Development (UPND) has moved to caution its Members of Parliament against prematurely shifting their political activities to other constituencies before the dissolution of Parliament ahead of the 2026 general election. The warning, delivered by Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda, highlights growing anxiety within the ruling party over early campaigning and internal competition among its own lawmakers.





Speaking in an interview with Kalemba, Imenda questioned the logic behind sitting MPs abandoning the constituencies that elected them while they are still serving their mandates.





“I wonder what they will deliver where they are going that they have not delivered where they are. What are they running away from, and why are they in such a hurry?”





Her remarks reflect a broader concern within the party leadership that early political manoeuvres could undermine the authority of sitting MPs and create unnecessary tensions within the party ahead of the election cycle.





Under Zambia’s constitutional framework, Members of Parliament remain fully responsible for their constituencies until Parliament is dissolved. Active campaigning in another constituency during this period raises questions about representation and commitment to the electorate that originally voted them into office.





Imenda emphasised that the party does not prohibit members from expressing interest in contesting other seats. However, she insisted that active campaigning should only begin once Parliament has been dissolved.





“Let them wait for Parliament to dissolve then they can make those moves. What they can only do now is declare interest and not getting into campaigns. This is not right.”





The warning also extends beyond MPs themselves. The UPND leadership has observed that some party members have already begun campaigning in constituencies where fellow party members currently serve as MPs, a practice Imenda said risks destabilising party structures on the ground.





“Do not go to an area where your fellow UPND member is serving to campaign. It is not right because you are disturbing and indirectly telling the constituents that the sitting MPs have failed.”





Her statement touches on a deeper political reality that is beginning to shape Zambia’s electoral landscape. Across the country, voters are becoming more demanding and politically aware, increasingly questioning the performance of their elected representatives rather than simply voting along party lines.





Across many constituencies, public expectations around development delivery, accessibility of MPs and responsiveness to local concerns have grown significantly since the last election cycle. As a result, MPs who have struggled to maintain visibility or demonstrate tangible results may face a more difficult path to re-election.





The temptation to relocate to another constituency can therefore be interpreted as a strategic calculation by some politicians seeking politically safer terrain. But such moves also carry risks. Constituents in new areas may view late entrants with suspicion, particularly if the move appears motivated by political survival rather than genuine commitment to the community.





For the ruling party, managing these ambitions has become an organisational challenge. Internal competition, if left unchecked, can quickly evolve into factional disputes that weaken party cohesion during an election year.





As Zambia approaches the dissolution of Parliament in May ahead of the August 2026 general election, political positioning within parties will inevitably intensify. What the UPND leadership is attempting now is to impose order on that process before it spills into open rivalry.





At the same time, the warning carries an unspoken message to MPs themselves: the electorate is watching more closely than before.





In a political environment where voter awareness continues to rise, non-performing MPs may find that switching constituencies does not necessarily provide an escape from accountability.





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