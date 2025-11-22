UPND MP Says Load-shedding Linked to Drought, Not Poor Leadership



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



UPND member of parliament for Kalomo Constituency, Harry Kamboni, has dismissed claims that the ongoing load-shedding, where some residential areas receive only three hours of electricity daily, is the result of poor leadership.





Mr. Kamboni explained that the current energy crisis stems from the drought the country experienced, which has disrupted key sectors of development, including power generation.





Speaking on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk, he said Zambia has faced setbacks linked to climate change, stressing that President Hakainde Hichilema deserves recognition for the leadership shown during the crisis.





He noted that the President is planning ahead by investing in thermal energy, with 300 megawatts expected to be added to the national grid.



Mr. Kamboni expressed optimism that improved rainfall could restore water levels at Kariba Dam by March next year, while solar projects across the country are also being advanced.

