UPND- MP’s walk out of Parliament is a vote of no confidence in Hichilema leadership- NAKACINDA





Lusaka, PF/Tonse Alliance Secretariat.



As the Tonse Alliance we want to put into context the recent disgraceful walk out by the Executive and UPND members of parliament. Under normal circumstances the head of state should have launched an investigation as to who sanctioned that unimaginable action by his members.





The ruling party’s action especially together with the Executive walking out on such a motion, aimed at discussing reducing the cost of commodities, can only be interpreted as a big “ VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE “ in President HH’s leadership. They could not withstand sitting by to debate the failures of thier leader in delivering on the promises to the Zambian people. So in succumbing that they had no confidence in that things may change in the remaining year under President Hakainde Hichilema, they opted to walk away.





A competent team of the ruling party can’t shy away in providing answers on the programs and policies they are implementing other than walk away. They have no courage to face the Zambian people, most especially to lie like their leader does on a daily basis.





The UPND MPs can no longer stand the lies and false hopes by President Hakainde Hichilema hence their technical and polite action to send a message to him.



Under past governments, none of such has happened. If it was leaders like KK or Mwanawasa, whoever was involved in sanctioning that activity would have been dropped forthwith.





Infact the foolish thing we are wondering as PF is that people who misconducted and embarrassed the head of state are still going on with business as usual. He is a coward.





The Vice President is indicted, the govt whip and thier parliamentary leadership is all implicated. Such things don’t happen, we are sure the embassies and their diplomats were shocked and struggled to explain this anomaly.





When we heard there were some changes made by the President we thought this will also affect parliament only to see reshuffles of individuals who are of no consequence.



As if it’s not enough, after his party passes a vote of no confidence at parliament, UPND president HH goes to get endorsements from rogue exiled MPs at a ceremony as if to add salt to the wound.





Maybe this explains the desperation by state house to destabilize PF, since he has already lost hope to politically depend on his party UPND.



A sensible leadership which gets advice and we are sure the intelligence wings should have advised, doesn’t gloss over matters like that lightly, because it’s an embarrassment even to our neighbours and the international community.





Especially one year before elections, govt walks out on its self. Our only advice to President HH, is that he ought to be very careful with his loyalists, those are bad signs.



Ideally we opted to keep quiet as a party having served in government, especially the gravity of the embarrassment on Zambia as a whole. However we see the lack of seriousness and Laissez-faire attitude to such a big issue as being very worrisome to say the least. Naturally as opposition we should be celebrating the signal the UPND MPs gave us, but we can’t withstand the shame that befalls all of us and our democratic despensation.





UPND has exposed itself, and we have no doubt that Madam Nalumango who has served this country even as Deputy Speaker and leader of government business fully understands the temerity and implications of such a gross gesture to the President.





It remains an insult to his integrity and quality of leadership and is a dent in his capacity to provide answers to the failed economy going forward and as we go to the polls.



Issued by;



Hon. Raphael Mangani NAKACINDA

PF/TONSE ALLIANCE SG

26-02-2025