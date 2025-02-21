PRESS STATEMENT



UPND MPs’ Walkout of Parliament: A Shameful Abdication of Duty Amidst a National Crisis



The decision by UPND Members of Parliament to walk out of Parliament rather than debate the crippling cost of living is a national disgrace. It is a blatant act of betrayal against the very people who entrusted them with the responsibility to lead. At a time when Zambians are struggling to put food on the table, facing unacceptable 24-hour load shedding, and dealing with record-high fuel prices, the UPND has chosen political cowardice over accountability.





The motion tabled was not about Mutotwe Kafwaya or the PF it was about the people of Zambia. Zambians voted for the UPND based on their promise to lower the cost of living, not to run away from responsibility. Today, instead of providing answers and solutions, they are walking out of Parliament like scared children avoiding hard questions. This is not leadership it is deception, arrogance, and an outright insult to the millions of Zambians suffering under their rule.





Under UPND’s watch, the cost of mealie meal, fuel, and essential commodities has skyrocketed. Families are suffering, businesses are collapsing, and the economy is in turmoil.



Yet, rather than facing reality, this government is more concerned with dodging accountability and suppressing dialogue. How can a government that promised relief now run away from discussing the very crisis they swore to fix?





The UPND must stop taking Zambians for a ride and take full responsibility for the economic hardships they have caused. If they cannot provide solutions, why should Zambians keep them in power?



President Hakainde Hichilema himself, while in opposition, stated that if a government fails to change people’s lives, the people should change that government. And that time is now!





By walking out of Parliament, the UPND has admitted their failure, proving that they have no solutions to the suffering they have caused, and fail that to address the plight of millions of Zambians who are wallowing in abject poverty.



Enough is enough! We cannot continue to entertain this mediocrity and allow incompetent leadership to keep destroying our country.





These are the same failures who granted mining houses unnecessary tax holidays and carelessly sold maize, depriving Zambia of much-needed revenue.





As if that wasn’t enough, they have now gone further to remove the 15% duty on precious stones and other minerals decisions that have only benefited foreign investors while leaving ordinary Zambians to suffer.





Now, when given the opportunity to debate real issues affecting the people, they run away like cowards. What a disgrace!



2026 Kuyabebele!



Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu!