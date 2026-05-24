UPND Must Be Concerned About MPs Going Unopposed, It Vindicates What We Have Been Saying About Zambia’s Democracy, Says Fred M’membe





By Staff Reporter



Fred M’membe, president of the Socialist Party, says the ruling United Party for National Development should be concerned, rather than celebrating, the number of its candidates going unopposed in the forthcoming elections.

M’membe argued that uncontested victories should be viewed as a warning sign for democracy, not a badge of honour.





“Going unopposed should be a cause for concern, not celebration. It lends credibility to those who have consistently raised concerns about the shrinking democratic space, declining governance standards, and alleged human rights violations in the country,” he said.





He added that the development should prompt serious reflection about the state of democracy in Zambia and whether political competition is being allowed to flourish freely and fairly





“Democracy is strongest when voters are presented with genuine choices, not when elections become one-sided contests,” M’membe said.





He further questioned the legitimacy of celebrating victories when opposition candidates claim they were intimidated, blocked, or prevented from participating in the electoral process.



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