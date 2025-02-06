UPND MUST TAKE A SOBER REFLECTION ON HUMAN RIGHTS VI0LATIONS- Lawyer Mukandila

UPND MUST TAKE A SOBER REFLECTION ON HUMAN RIGHTS VI0LATIONS



…..following the recent visit by UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan, says Lusaka Lawyer Mukandila



Lusaka…. Wednesday February 5, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



The ruling UPND should take a sober reflection on human rights àbuses in the country following the visit by United Nations Special Rapporteur Irene Khan to the country, says Lusaka Lawyer Celestine Mambula Mukandila.





Featuring on Radio Christian Voice this morning, Mr Mukandila said according to Ms Khan, the bar of tolerance by the UPND government on criticism has been raised in the negative.



Mr Mukandila has maintained that there is selective application of justice by the current administration saying some cabinet ministers and other senior government officials have issued tribal sentiments but that they have not been picked.





“The UPND are playing double standards when it comes to these issues. We have seen and heard cabinet ministers issue tribal remarks but they are not picked. We have the Mayor of Kafue issue tribal remarks but nothing has happened. If it is someone from the opposition, they are picked. Supporters of the UPND are not picked or arrested, there is selective application of justice by this government,” he said on RCV as monitored by Smart Eagles.





“When she (Ireen Khan) was giving a report, she looked at the historic background of human rights stands in comparison with other regimes. We also need to understand that in decency, there are things she indicated which people may have not paid attention to. She indicated that this government was elected on the premise that it was going to run the country on the Rule of Law; they promised to ensure that provisions that infringe on human rights such as right to expression ought to be repealed.”



The Matero Constituency PF Strongman further said the UPND government is portraying a picture as if they are promoting freedom of expression as seen with the removal of the Defamation of the President law but that they are using other pieces of law such as hate speech to deal with those with opposing views.





“Unfortunately what we saw is that one provision such as Defamation of the President was removed, but this government insists on using other pieces of law. According to her (Ireen Khan), the bar of tolerance by this government on criticism is raised in the negative. Because this government is not tolerating criticism. In essence, she indicated that the provisions such as those that deal with Seditious Practices, Cyber Security Act such as Hate Speech; these provisions are being used to curtail people from expressing themselves,” he added.





“We have seen social media commentators who have been arrested for merely commenting on issues. They (UPND) are seen as if they are promoting freedom of expression but they are using other provisions to deal with those with opposing views. They are simply playing double standards.”





Meanwhile, Mr Mukandila said the UPND have been winning by-elections because they use violence to intimidate voters, opponents and officers in order to manipulate the elections.





“Today as we speak, the Zambian people already made up their minds who they are voting out of office in 2026. Coming to by-elections, without vi0lence by UPND, they are loosing tomorrow’s elections by 16hrs. They cause violence at polling stations that have got population. The decide to put one or two police officers to man that station with population and those are the targets by the UPND carders,” he said.