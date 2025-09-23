UPND NATIONAL TRUSTEE CHIVUYE CRITICIZES SOCIAL MEDIA ATTACKS ON HICHILEMA





United Party for National Development UPND National Trustee Grace Chivuye has voiced deep concern over the growing trend of insults directed at President Hakainde Hichilema, particularly on social media platforms.





She says that the opposition should focus on providing meaningful checks and balances by telling citizens what they would do differently from the ruling party, rather than misleading the public with verbal attacks.





Ms Chivuye has cited government achievements such as the reintroduction of meal allowances, free education, increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF), and the elimination of caderism as evident that progress is being made.





She, however, cautioned that Zambians should not be taken for granted, noting that many still carry fresh wounds from past injustices adding that some of the insults bring her to tears, as they do not reflect the respect the presidency deserves.



Diamond TV