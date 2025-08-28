UPND NATIONAL YOUTH CHAIRMAN GILBERT LISWANISO ARRIVES IN BUJUMBURA FOR INTERNATIONAL ENGAGEMENTS



27.08.25 Bujumbura



The United Party for National Development (UPND) National Youth Chairman Liswaniso Gilbert expressed gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema for promoting economic diplomacy and enhanced international cooperation with countries worldwide.



Upon arrival at Bujumbura International Airport in Burundi, Liswaniso noted that Burundi and Zambia share common values centered on peace, unity, and hard work among youths, which is essential for economic emancipation in Africa.





Liswaniso conveyed the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s and Secretary General Batuke Imenda’s best wishes to President Evariste Ndayishimiye, Secretary General Rt. Hon. Révérien Ndikuriyo and the youth leadership of CNDD-FDD on the Party’s 20 year milestone in power, which has ensured stability and security in Burundi.





The UPND National Youth chairman is in Burundu on a tour of duty and he will attend CNDD-FDD 20th anniversary celebrations in power which concides with the Imbonerakure Day slated for 28th to 29th of August 2025.





Mr. Liswaniso is accompanied by National Youth IPS Francis Kope, Michael Chuzu the UPND special assistants Mobilisation in the office of the secretary general, Given Lwenshi UPND Lusaka Province Committee Member and Noviace Chibula.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM