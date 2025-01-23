UPND not abusing human rights, PF just trying to paint Zambia black – Nevers



MMD leader Nevers Mumba says the claim by former ruling party members that the UPND administration is abusing human rights is a strategy to deflect the fight against corruption.





In a statement, Dr Mumba said the UPND has not been abusing any human rights as the arrests of those suspected of corruption are done in accordance with the rule of law.





He said the UPND led government has taken huge steps in improving the human rights index for Zambia over the past three years.



“In the short three years that the UPND has been in government, violent cadres are off the streets and bus stations. Campaigns are violent free. Freedom of expression is available to all as evidenced in print media, radio and television. One just needs to turn to both public and social media to attest to these freedoms.”





“To show commitment to these values, the UPND government repealed the law and removed the defamation of the president clause. This allows opponents to freely criticise the president without any legal implications,” explained Dr Mumba.





He added that many leaders of the previous regime are only being challenged in the courts of law to account for their unexplainable wealth and that doesn’t mean government is abusing their rights.



“They are arrested, charged, committed to court and granted bail depending on the nature of the case. We do not consider such a process as abuse of human rights,” stated Dr Mumba.



He complained that the PF officially launched a misinformation crusade across the country to paint government as an abuser of human rights by creating stories and scenarios that do not exist.





The opposition leader claimed that PF members have further decided to tarnish the image of Zambia abroad, all in a bid to get themselves off the hook of prosecution for their abuse of power.



He urged Zambians not to be deceived by the insincere tears of offenders of the law as the rule of law was the one at work.





Dr Mumba called upon government to continue the fight against corruption by ensuring that it is not intimidated by the propaganda created by the former ruling party to not only paint the UPND administration black but the whole country at large.



“We urge the UPND government not to cower or be intimidated. Corruption must be fought and won,” he added.





He also urged the police to exercise their authority in dealing with any citizen who is found to be on the wrong side of the law.



“There should not be any sacred cows in the fight against corruption. Past, present and future offenders should all be held to the same standards,” he said…https://kalemba.news/local/2025/01/23/upnd-not-abusing-human-rights-pf-just-trying-to-paint-zambia-black-nevers/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 23, 2025