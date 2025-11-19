UPND NOT ALLOWING OPPOSITION TO HOLD RALLIES BECAUSE THEY ARE NO LONGER POPULAR – MPUNDU





ICHABAICHEI leader Binwell Mpundu says UPND is not allowing the opposition to hold rallies because they know they are no longer popular.





Speaking in an interview with Daily Revelation over the weekend, Mpundu said the UPND cannot allow others to meet because they know that they will expose their failures to the people of Zambia.



Mpundu rated the UPND government performance since they formed government one out of ten.





“They are scared, they are not democrats they are scared allowing their friends because they are not popular. They can’t allow others to meet because they know they will expose their failures to the people.

It is one out of ten, tell me the area they have performed? Well look at the situation, the energy situation, look at the fuel situation, the electricity situation the commodities situation etc”.



