UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT (UPND)

Office of the Secretary General

CONDOLENCE MESSAGE ON THE PASSING OF HON. ACKSON SEJANI

29th July 2025





It is with profound sorrow and a deep sense of loss that I, on behalf of the United Party for National Development (UPND), His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema, and the entire UPND family across Zambia and abroad, extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the late Hon. Ackson Sejani, who passed away.





Hon. Sejani was not only a stalwart of our party but also a respected statesman whose contribution to Zambia’s democratic development and governance remains indelible. He led a life of patriotic service, marked by unwavering integrity, courage, and dedication to the people of Zambia.





A veteran politician and public servant, Hon. Sejani began his political journey under the United National Independence Party (UNIP) and later became a key figure in the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) during Zambia’s return to plural politics. He was elected as Member of Parliament for Mapatizya Constituency, where he served with distinction. His leadership qualities saw him appointed to various ministerial portfolios in the MMD government under President Frederick Chiluba, including:





• Deputy Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry

• Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries

• Minister of Local Government and Housing





In these roles, he was widely respected for his commitment to decentralization, agricultural development, and improved service delivery at the local level.





He was a founding member of the UPND and played a vital role in shaping the party’s foundation and principles. He also served as a member of the UPND Governing Organ and was a senior member of the National Management Committee (NMC), where his wisdom and strategic input were invaluable to the growth and direction of the party.





Even after retiring from active politics, Hon. Sejani remained a mentor and advisor to many of us in leadership today, always offering his insights and guidance with humility and sincerity. At the time of his passing, he was serving diligently as Chairperson of the Local Government Service Commission, a role in which he continued to champion professionalism and improved service delivery within local authorities across the country.





His passing is not only a loss to his family and our party, but to the entire nation. We shall deeply miss his wise counsel, fearless integrity, and patriotic spirit.





We extend our deepest sympathies to his family. May the Lord grant them comfort and strength during this difficult period. And may the legacy of Hon. Ackson Sejani continue to guide our efforts in building a just, democratic, and prosperous Zambia.



Go well, gallant son of the soil. Your legacy lives on.



Signed,



Hon. Batuke Imenda

Secretary General

United Party for National Development (UPND)