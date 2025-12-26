UPND OPPOSES SENTIMENTS OF POWER INCREASE BEING A POLITICAL GIMMICK



UNITED Party for National Development has opposed social media sentiments that the increase in hours of electricity supply is politically motivated to lure Zambians into voting for UPND in the 2026 general elections.





This follows the recent announcement by the Minister of Energy Makozo Chikote of increase in energy supply with some receiving 10 hours of electricity per day which some opposition political parties have portrayed to be a political gimmick.





But speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka, UPND Deputy Media Director Sikwindi Situla bemoaned the allegations, stressing that it will be unrealistic for the government to do that when election date is far away.





Mr. Situla explained that government ‘s intention has always been to ensure that every Zambian is enjoying the steady supply of electricity, for business productivity thereby, contributing to the growth of the economy.





“We are a serious government that is working on resolving most of the challenges facing Zambians, our ambition and effort is in play”, said Mr. Situla.





He emphasised that people must not be shocked that electricity supply has increased as government has invested in different alternative sources of energy, and still is, to address the energy deficit.





He has urged those doubting the works of the UPND government to Aquent themselves with all the projects implemented in the energy sector such as the Chisamba solar power plant and another one in Chipata among others.



RCV