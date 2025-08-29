UPND/PF an embarrassment to Zambian politics – Njobvu



…says he has no time for revengeful politics.





By Francis Chipalo



Outspoken Democratic Union (DU) president Ackim Antony Njobvu has taken a swipe at former ruling party, the Patriotic Front and the ruling UPND for continued political battles.





Njobvu says it is unfortunate that leaders of the two political groupings have decided to continue fighting one another at the expense of the Zambian people.





He has described the continued fights between the two as an embarrassment, not only to Zambia, but the international community too.





Njobvu stated that for far too long, Zambia had been caught up in the cycle of PF and the UPND, adding that the country does not revolve around the two.



“Under PF we witnessed selective development, misuse of state institutions and tribal narratives,” Njobvu said.





Njobvu observed that the same pattern is repeating itself under the UPND where the country has allegedly seen selective justice targeting political opponents being applied.





He said the cycle only benefits politicians, while ordinary citizens continue to face poverty, coupled with high unemployment levels and unmanageable cost of living.





“The Democratic Union is offering a new path. We will not waste time fighting yesterday’s battles like we are seeing, but will instead unite Zambians, create opportunities, and build a system that delivers equal justice for all,” he said.





Njobvu added that the nation cannot stand without respecting its former leaders.





“That is why I appeal to all citizens, especially the youth to use the ballot wisely in next year’s elections and ensure that President Hakainde Hichilema is retired and becomes the father of the nation who will be respected, and honored for his role in our democracy,” he added.