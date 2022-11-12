UPND, PF main perpetrators of vote buying – CCMG

By Fanny Kalonda

CHRISTIAN Churches Monitoring Group CCMG has called on political parties to expel members involved in violence when found wanting.

In a statement on last week’s by-elections, steering committee chairperson Andrew Mwenda said CCMG is concerned with the trend of vote buying and violence which undermines the credibility of elections and has the potential to stir instability.

“CCMG calls on the Zambia Police, Anti-Corruption Commission and other relevant law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate all reports of violence, intimidation and vote buying and arrest perpetrators irrespective of their political affiliation,” Bishop Mwenda said. “CCMG is deeply concerned by the continued dreadful trend of election related violence and vote buying. CCMG is of the view that the trend not only undermines the credibility of elections but also has the potential to stir instability.”

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) last Friday conducted by-elections in Chama (councillor), Lusangazi, Mwense and Mkushi districts (council chairpersons).

“CCMG condemns in the strongest terms reports of the attack on PASME Radio Station in Petauke district by suspected party cadres and voter inducements involving distribution of chitenge material, money and food items. Our appeal goes to all political parties to tame their supporters by taking practical steps in educating their members on the electoral code of conduct and to expel any party member that is found wanting,” Bishop Mwenda said.

He said CCMG was dismayed by “the lack of and slow action” by police to affect arrests on known perpetrators of violence.

“Despite the electoral environment being generally calm and peaceful, CCMG noted with great concern isolated incidents of violence mainly involving UPND and the PF. CCMG is dismayed by the lack of and slow action by Police to effect arrests on known perpetrators of violence,” Bishop Mwenda said. “Furthermore, CCMG noted ECZ’s statement dated 3 November and released on 4 November 2022 in which the commission condemned acts of violence which characterised the last few days of the campaign period in Luangwa, Mkushi, Mwense and Chama districts. It is our considered view that the ECZ should have invoked the electoral process Act and taken appropriate action immediately to demonstrate the commission’s commitment to holding transparent and credible elections.” Bishop Mwenda said CCMG “welcomes ECZ action to invite [PF spokesperson] Mr Raphael Nakacinda to a meeting in connection with his allegations about premarked ballot papers”.

“It is our view that the matter is serious and must be treated with the seriousness it deserves,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bishop Mwenda noted that 45 per cent of polling stations did not have braille jackets for blind voters while all other required materials were present at the start of voting.

“Having documented a number of incidents involving inducement of voters, CCMG calls on the UPND and the PF as the main perpetrators to desist from such acts as they are a serious violation of the electoral code of conduct. CCMG also documented use of military attire, and ferrying of youths from Lusaka to Mwense district by the UPND,” said Bishop Mwenda. “CCMG therefore, recommends that political parties refrain from ferrying youths from areas outside the locations of elections, and the use of military-like attire. CCMG also notes that the public order Act under section 3(1) prohibits the use of uniforms and flags in connection with political objects. A CCMG monitor witnessed UPND members distributing K20s and food items at Lukwesa Market while PF members were distributing K10s in Lukwesa area. A CCMG monitor in Mwense ward witnessed a light truck (Canter) that belongs to the Mwense area member of parliament loaded with mealie-meal and other food items reported to be meant for distribution to voters. The incident is reportedly being investigated by police for suspected vote buying.”