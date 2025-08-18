UPND planned to go after Lungu’s throat… and he died from throat cancer  – PF deputy secretary general  Brenda Nyirenda

UPND planned to go after Lungu’s throat – Nyirenda



… and he died from throat cancer



By Mubanga Mubanga



PF deputy secretary general Brenda Nyirenda has accused the UPND of delaying the burial of Lungu so that they continue to campaign, while the PF remain static.





And Nyirenda says the UPND already planned to “kill” former president Edgar Lungu by going for his throat, and he ended up dying with throat cancer.





UPND Lusaka Province chairman Obvious Mwaliteta accused the PF of using the body of Lungu to attract sympathy from the Zambian people.





Reacting to Mwaliteta’s allegations in an interview with Daily Revelation on Saturday, Nyirenda said delaying the burial of Lungu was a tactic.





“It is their tactic. They are trying to delay the burial of ECL, so that they can continue moving on their own, and not allowing the PF to move. Even me





