UPND PLANS TO RECRUIT OVER 40,000 HEALTH WORKERS IN SECOND TERM



June 1, 2026



The United Party for National Development (UPND) has announced plans to recruit more than 40,000 additional health workers during its second term in office, should it remain in power, building on what it describes as significant gains in Zambia’s healthcare sector during its first term.





According to a statement issued by Jerome Nkonjela, Public Relations Coordinator of the UPND Health Committee, the government has already recruited 23,560 health workers over the past five years.

The party said this achievement reflects President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to strengthening the country’s healthcare system and addressing chronic staffing shortages.





The recruitment drive, the statement noted, has boosted manpower in hospitals, clinics, and rural health facilities, easing pressure on existing staff and expanding access to quality care for Zambians.





Beyond hiring, the UPND Health Committee highlighted progress in infrastructure development, ambulance system upgrades, the procurement of modern medical equipment, and improvements to the medical supply chain. The party described these as “practical and measurable results” rather than mere promises.





Looking ahead, the UPND expressed strong optimism that more than 40,000 additional health workers would be recruited during a second term.





The party acknowledged that Zambia still faces a significant backlog of qualified professionals, including medical doctors, nurses, midwives, medical licentiates, clinical officers, and other essential health workers needed to meet growing demand.





The committee commended President Hichilema for prioritising citizen welfare through sustained health sector investments and expressed confidence that continued recruitment would accelerate progress toward Universal Health Coverage.