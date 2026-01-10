UPND PLOTTING OWN DOWNFALL, SAYS CHISHIMBA



IT IS clear now that some elements within the ruling party in the system are pushing the United Party for National Development (UPND) towards exiting government in August, United Progressive Party (UPP) president Dr Saviour Chishimba has said.





Dr Chishimba said the route the UPND had taken was clear that even the system was fed up with those in leadership, hence helping them to quickly exit government in August.





He wondered why a reasonable government would prioritise a K50,000 investigation, ignoring a US$20billion.





“UPND has made history as the most childish and fiendish government. They leave US$20BN money laundering cases and go for a car that the suspect never ever stole. It clearly looks like there are some elements in the system that are pushing the UPND on an accelerated path to failure and exit from government in the next 8 months,” he said.





Dr Chishimba said it was sad that the UPND had wasted public funds, manpower, equipment, and time to summon a charismatic Catholic Archbishop to record a warn and caution statement against a vehicle he never stole from the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA).





“The UPND’s abuse of the Drug Enforcement Commission is not only childish and fiendish, but also an act of naked retaliation and persecution of the Catholic Church and an affront against the nation’s Christian foundation,” he said.





He said it was common knowledge that priests and pastors receive gifts from their followers, and it was therefore unthinkable for any government to persecute them over processes that were done by the government itself.





“Summoning a hardworking Archbishop of a pro-poor Catholic Church under the anti-money laundering unit of DEC is a national embarrassment, especially that there is no prosecutable crime. If it cared, the UPND should have been making headlines for summoning the real culprits whose economic crimes are crippling the economy,” he said.





Dr Chishimba urged the government to be sincere in the manner it was governing the country, warning that the approach of divide and rule would crush those in power..





“As of 2021, our country lost US$9.3 billion, cumulatively, in illicit financial flows. In 2022 alone, our country lost another ZMW105 billion in misappropriations. In 2023, Zambia lost US$2.8 billion in illicit financial flows. In 2024, our country lost another US$3.5 billion in more illicit financial flows under the UPND’s watch,” he said.





He said the directionless the UPND government had taken on various matters of national interest was hurting Zambians.





“To be clear, the directionless UPND party of economic hitmen in government has presided over much hunger, hardship, and over taxation of the already heavily taxed and impoverished people,” he said.



The Mast