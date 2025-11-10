UPND POINTS TO ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION AS KEY TO RE-ELECTION



By Lukundo Nankamba



UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe, says the positive economic transformation under the new dawn administration is reason for the public to maintain support ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Speaking to Phoenix News in an interview, Mr. Simuuwe highlights that despite Zambia going into default mode in 2020,the country under the UPND regime became the first country under the G20 common framework to succeed in debt restructuring.





He has further cited significant achievements under the UPND government such as infrastructure, education, social programs, health and recruitment among others.





Mr. Simuuwe says the party is likely to secure a re-election next year through its growing strength as witnessed in the recently held by-elections.





While acknowledging that the economy is faced with challenges, Mr. Simuuwe is of the view that the overwhelming economic transformation demonstrates why people will vote for the party again.



PHOENIX NEWS