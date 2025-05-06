UPND REAFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR MEDIA SELF-REGULATION



The United Party for National Development (UPND) has reiterated its unwavering support for media self-regulation as a cornerstone of press freedom and democratic governance.





Speaking during a media briefing at the Anderson Kambela Mazoka Secretariat, UPND Media Official Amos Chanda said the party and President Hakainde Hichilema remain firmly committed to the principles enshrined in the UPND manifesto.



Mr. Chanda warned that introducing statutory regulation for media personnel would undermine the independence of journalists and weaken the country’s democratic fabric.





“The independence of the media is premised on self-regulation, and with the rapid advancement in technology, it becomes increasingly challenging to regulate media without infringing on its freedom,” Mr. Chanda said.





He noted that Zambia already has sufficient legal safeguards, including laws on national security, defamation, and sedition, which serve to guide media conduct within the existing framework.





Mr. Chanda stressed that journalism, unlike law or medicine, does not require licensing because it operates on ethical principles and professional conscience.



“Media professionals operate on moral and ethical principles and rely on their conscience in the execution of their duties,” he said.





He emphasized that Zambia’s Constitution, particularly the Bill of Rights, guarantees freedom of expression and protects journalistic practice.



“This is in line with global democratic standards, like in the United States, where a free press is constitutionally protected,” Mr. Chanda added.





He urged media stakeholders to be cautious in advocating for statutory regulation, warning it could open the door to censorship and control.





“The idea that you need a licence to open your mouth or print your thoughts should be troubling to any media professional and I urge my friends in the media to think seriously about proposing a statutory self-regulated mechanism,” Mr. Chanda said.



The remarks come amid a national debate on media accountability and calls from some quarters for a statutory regulatory framework.





Meanwhile, UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe has challenged those predicting regime change in 2026 to substantiate their claims.



Mr. Simuuwe said opposition parties still fail to comprehend the reasons behind their 2021 defeat, and this ignorance will cost them again.





Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Simuuwe said President Hichilema has restored stability in key economic sectors that were in disarray under the Patriotic Front.



He cited improvements in education, mining, agriculture, and health as evidence of the government’s performance and commitment.





Responding to Political Scientist Neo Simutanyi’s suggestion that President Hichilema may not attain the 50 plus 1 threshold in 2026, Mr. Simuuwe dismissed the claim as baseless.





He asserted that President Hichilema will secure a second term effortlessly because no opposition party has mounted a credible challenge.



© UPND Media Team